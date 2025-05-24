National Brother's Day 2025: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages to send your beloved brothers 

National Brother's Day is celebrated every year to honour the unbreakable bond shared between brothers. Whether he is your elder protector or younger sidekick, a brother is often the one person who stands by you in silence, jokes with you without filters, and understands you without explanations.
To mark the occasion, here are 50+ thoughtful, funny, and heartfelt messages you can send your brother on WhatsApp to let him know how much he means to you.
Heartfelt Messages for Brothers
Happy National Brother's Day You are my strength and my forever friend
No matter how far we are I will always have your back
Growing up with you was the best gift life ever gave me
You are not just my brother but my lifetime support system
Thank you for being the calm in my chaos
You have always stood by me even when no one else did
I may fight with you but deep down I am always proud of you
With you around life has always felt a little easier
I am lucky to call you my brother and even luckier to have you as my friend
Brothers are born to tease and protect and you do both perfectly
Funny and Light-Hearted Messages
Happy Brother's Day to my forever unpaid bodyguard
I know you are annoying but life would be so boring without you
Thanks for being the reason I developed thick skin
You stole my food my toys and my peace but I still love you
A brother is someone who knows all your secrets and still keeps blackmailing you
You are the reason my childhood was full of chaos and fun
You may be a pain but you are my favorite pain
Here is to all our silly fights and shared laughter
I tolerate you because I know you will tolerate me too
We go together like trouble and more trouble
Messages for Elder Brothers
You are not just my elder brother you are my second father
Thank you for showing me the right path always
I look up to you more than you know
You have set an example I always try to follow
You taught me how to be strong even in silence
You are my guide my mentor and my biggest cheerleader
Every step I take has your wisdom behind it
You were always the one who fought for me and with me
Your presence makes every tough situation easier
Life would have been half as meaningful without your support
Messages for Younger Brothers
Watching you grow up has been the best experience
You remind me how beautiful life can be when taken lightly
You bring joy chaos and laughter into every moment
I may tease you but I will always protect you
You are growing into someone I truly admire
I hope I can be the kind of sibling you can always count on
Your energy keeps this family alive
I am proud of the person you are becoming
No matter how tall you grow I will always see you as my little brother
Thank you for being my forever teammate in this game called life
Short and Simple WhatsApp Wishes
Happy Brother's Day to my built-in best friend
Cheers to the bond that only we understand
You are my first friend and forever hero
No bond is as strong and crazy as ours
My childhood was better because of you
Wherever life takes us you will always be my brother
You know me in ways no one else can
Distance means nothing when hearts are this close
We might not talk every day but I know you are always there
A brother like you is a blessing I will always cherish
You are my forever teammate in every battle of life