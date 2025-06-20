'Needed a place where growth was unavoidable...': Why this Canadian chose India over the West

At a time when many Indians are chasing dreams overseas, Caleb Friesen took the opposite route. In his early twenties, the Canadian content creator and father packed his bags and made Bengaluru his home. His reasons weren’t rooted in ambition or strategy — but in a quiet, radical pursuit of inner growth. Now, after eight years in India, a video of Friesen reflecting on his unconventional move is going viral.

The video begins with a question Friesen is used to hearing: why leave Canada for India when so many Indians are heading in the other direction? His answer is unexpected. “To become tougher,” he says — not through external struggle, but internal change.

He shares a pivotal moment from his youth: a 40-day fast during which he consumed only water and air. He dropped 18 kilogrammes, but what he gained was a deeper lesson. “When you commit, growth can happen — even without action,” he says.

Friesen calls this “passive growth” — the kind of transformation that takes place not through planning, but by shifting your surroundings. “It’s the kind of growth that doesn’t require a plan. It just happens when you change your environment,” he explains.

That’s what led him to India. He wanted to challenge himself, to be mentally and emotionally stretched in ways he couldn’t orchestrate. “I wanted to be in a place where growth was unavoidable,” he says. And India — with its complexities and contradictions — became that crucible.

His belief in passive growth also shapes how he views parenthood. Becoming a father, he says, is another experience that forces growth, simply by being. “My son continues to exist, and so does my growth,” he reflects.

Through climate shocks, cultural shifts, and the daily unpredictabilities of Indian life, Friesen found what he was looking for: not comfort, but transformation.