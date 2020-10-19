NEET 2020 counselling to begin in October-end; check out cut-offs, eligibility, seat quotas

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release an official notification regarding the NEET counseling 2020 schedule soon. The NEET counseling will take place in the last week of October, on the basis of the rank list released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).
For verification by respective authorities and respective colleges, eligible candidates have to submit their documents, self-declaration form before the admission process begins.
NEET 2020 cut-off
Candidates belonging to the general and EWS categories have to secure 50 percentile at 720-147, whereas OBC, SC and ST candidates have to secure at least 40 percentile at 146-113 and PwD candidates have to score at least 45 percentile at 146-129 in order to qualify NEET.
NEET 2020 counselling eligibility
In order to be eligible for NEET 2020 counselling, candidates must secure the required scores in the NEET 2020 exam and register on the MCC website in time.
NEET 2020 counselling eligibility criteria for various universities
Undergraduate medical colleges in India offers seats under various quotas that are filled on the basis of NEET 2020 scores
The NEET 2020 results were released on October 16, 2020. More than 14.37 lakh students appeared for these exams across India. The NEET exam was held once again on October 14 for students who were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic or have been living in areas classified as containment zones.
Also read: Indian-origin girl wins $25,000 award for potential discovery of COVID-19 cure
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today