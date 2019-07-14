New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019 weather forecast: Here's what'll happen if final is washed out

New Zealand vs England final match: The D-Day is finally here. Despite the clear favourites, India, bowing out of the tournament in the semi-final against New Zealand, excitement over who will lift the ICC World Cup 2019 persists. However, looking at this year's tournament one question still remains - what if the ICC World Cup 2019 final match between New Zealand and England is washed out?

Let's begin with what happens if the final is indeed washed out: Both the teams will face each other again on the reserve day. The same thing happened with the India vs New Zealand semi final, where India had to continue its innings on the following day. In this case, if the match does not yield any result then it will be played tomorrow.

However, if there is no result on the reserve day as well, then there will be one Super Over that will decide the fate of the teams. If the rain ends up playing spoilsport on that too then both the teams will share the trophy.

While the English weather has taken some fun out of the ICC World Cup 2019 matches, it might not do so during the final face-off. The weather forecast for London, where the venue Lord's Cricket Ground is, suggests that our fears might be unfounded. The day is expected to be bright and sunny on Sunday. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to touch 22 degree Celsius.

"Fans in open seating areas will want to make sure to have hats, sunglasses and sun cream," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

This seems like good news for the batsmen. Looks like bowlers from both the teams have their jobs cut out for them during the final.

