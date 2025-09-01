Nita Ambani-backed New York cultural fest postponed amid rising US–India trade tensions

The Grand Indian Festival, a major international cultural initiative presented by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), has reportedly been postponed just days ahead of its scheduled opening at New York’s Lincoln Center.

The three-day event, part of India Weekend at Damrosch Park, was set to run from September 12 to 14.

Organizers confirmed the decision in a public statement, citing “unforeseen circumstances” but offering no further explanation.

“It is with deep regret that we share that the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on September 12, 2025, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances,” a statement said.

The postponement coincides with escalating trade tensions between the United States and India, including reciprocal tariff hikes and increased regulatory scrutiny.

The festival was expected to feature a curated lineup of Indian classical and contemporary performances, spanning music, dance, theatre, and fashion. It was billed as NMACC’s largest cultural outreach outside India to date.

“This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing the NMACC experience to New York at a later date,” the statement further said, adding that the team plans to return “with renewed joy, pride and purpose.”

No revised dates have been announced, and it remains unclear whether the festival will be rescheduled before the end of the year.