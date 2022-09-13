'No hard feelings': This one-of-a-kind company pays 10% salary hike to its employees who are on notice period

US-based Gorilla, an industrial marketing agency, pays a 10 per cent pay hike during notice period if an employee resigns from the company. Gorilla founder Jon Franko on Monday said that his firm pays its employees to leave. In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Franko writes: "From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10 per cent salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla."



Franko says that Gorilla asks that the employees leave within three months. "And we promise, no hard feelings," he writes. The founder further says that this encourages the employees to do something different if they are feeling stuck or in the wrong place. "It also gives us time to prepare for how we will move forward. It's way better than the normal two-week sprint," he says.



The Gorilla founder further says that this option was exercised recently by one of the employees who was extremely talented in the role but he was ready for something different. "So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10%, and began our search," he adds.



Franko, however, underlines that Gorilla of course doesn't want people to leave. "But we are fools to think they are all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible," he writes.



This innovative way of managing transition was hailed by a senior talent advisor, who called it an awesome policy and good for everyone He said by this move, the company will save a ton by avoiding the lost productivity with people who abruptly quit. Three months seems like a way better time frame to backfill someone's role compared to two weeks, the advisor said.



To this, Franko said it's been a great experiment and the company has modified it over the years, "but appears to be in a good place now!".

