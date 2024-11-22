'Now, the entire office probably think...': Swiggy delivers condom in transparent bag at Delhi man's office; netizens say ‘distribute your embarrassment’

Quick Commerce has made ordering groceries and essentials online in minutes a common practice. However, it can sometimes lead to awkward situations during emergencies.

One such incident happened to a man in Delhi who ordered a pack of condoms through Swiggy Instamart. He requested the delivery executive to leave the package at the reception. To his embarrassment, when he went to collect it, the order was delivered in a transparent plastic bag.

A Reddit user, Manan Singh, shared his experience, saying, "Swiggy Instamart ruined me!"

He explained, "Buying condoms isn’t a big deal, but I usually order them from Blinkit because they use discreet brown packaging. This time, while at the office, I decided to try Swiggy Instamart, assuming they’d package it the same way."

He continued, “Like an idiot, I told them to drop it off at the office reception desk."

“To my horror, the package was left there in plain view, right in front of the receptionist. Now, the entire office probably think I do seggs at work!" he added.

The post also included a picture of the condom packet delivered in a see-through pink plastic bag. Although the original post was later deleted, the comments remained visible.

“Distribute your embarrassment to your colleagues," suggested a Reddit user. Another added, “Who in the right mind would order condoms at work?"

“Ordering condoms at office at front desk with staff will trigger POSH policy if person receiving it felt uncomfortable, repeated instances can have consequences," commented a third.

A fourth user wrote, "Zepto did me dirty once, I ordered condoms once at my pg, when I went down to take the package the delivery boy literally took it out from the discreet brown package and clicked a photo of it in front of my landlord."