NTSE final merit list announced; 2,103 students eligible for scholarship

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the result of National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) 2019 Stage 2 examination (nation level exam) on its official website ncert.nic.in. The NTSE result stage 2 exam was announced in the form of final merit list for different category of students. A total of 2,103 students have made it to the final merit list after clearing two stage exam.

All these candidates are now eligible for National Talent Search scholarship 2019.

Candidates at the higher secondary level, who will made it to the scholarship will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,250 per month. On the other hand, post graduate and graduated candidates will be awarded Rs 2, 000 scholarship per month. For PhD candidates, the scholarship amount would be in the line of UGC norms.

This year, number of scholarships were raised to 2,000 from 1,000.

The NTSE stage 2 exam was held on June 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, NCERT has announced the exam dates for NTSE 2020. The state-level exam will be held in November, 2020 and national level exam will be held on May 10, next year.

Indian Candidates can apply for the NTSE 2020 exam by December 31, and candidates who are studying abroad can apply from October onward.

