Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin from December 1, 2022: Check key dates

Nursery admission process for 2023-24 session in Delhi's private schools will begin from December 1, said Delhi government’s Directorate of Education.

First list will be announced on January 20, 2023, last date of the admission process is March 17, 2023.

According to the schedule released, all private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by November 28 and the application process will begin on December 1. The last date of submitting applications will be December 23. The first list of selected candidates and the waiting list will be issued by schools on January 20. Following this, the second list, if any, will be issued on February 6, and any subsequent list on March 1.

The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16.

"All private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria for admission by November 28," the notification said.

The upper age limit for admissions is four, five and six years for nursery, KG and class I respectively as of March 31, 2023.

All schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats in entry level classes for EWS/DG students and 3% for children with special needs (CWSN).