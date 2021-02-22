Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid resurgence of COVID-19 cases

The Odisha government has issued new guidelines to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus protocols in view of spike in COVID-19 cases and fear of new variants. Besides, the state government also noted complacency among people in observing basic safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks in public, frequent handwashing, or use of sanitiser.

Odisha's coronavirus cases mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 people tested positive for the disease on Sunday. The state's recovery cases have increased to 3,34,107 which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload. The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is at 4.12 per cent.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by the Odisha government to prevent the rise of coronavirus cases:

1. Odisha government has directed all district officials to check if people are following COVID-19 safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing at all places, including markets, educational institutes, workplaces among others.

2. The state government has advised people to avoid large congregations.

3. Strict sanitation and hygiene must be maintained in schools, colleges, and various educational institutes.

4. Any person found with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and further actions must be taken as per the advice of the health officials.

6. The state police has been directed to closely monitor dhabhas, restaurants, and other similar places to ensure physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed.

7. The district authorities have also been asked to submit a weekly report on enforcement measures to the Special Relief Commissioner every Monday.

8. Strong actions will be taken against those who violate the COVID-19 guidelines. If a commercial establishment flouts any safety protocol it will get sealed, and actions will be taken as per the law.

