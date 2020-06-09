One-third of people in hotspots may have infected, recovered from COVID-19: ICMR report

Around one-third of people living in containment zones or hotspots in India might have got infected and recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s latest findings suggest.

The report, accessed by India Today, is yet to be published.

The findings appeared in media related to ICMR Sero Survey for COVID-19 are speculative and survey results yet to be finalised. #IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @CovidIndiaSeva - ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) June 9, 2020

The ICMR in its report has revealed some facts about its preliminary findings in its population-based serosurvey on coronavirus. The channel added the medical research body conducted the survey to assess the extent of exposure to novel coronavirus in high-risk zones.

The ICMR pointed out that cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore have the infection rate 100 times more than other high-burden hotspots. The ICMR had collected a total of 500 samples from 10 containment zones from 10 hotspot cities. For the survey, ICMR chose Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Thane, Pune, Ahmadabad, Surat, Indore, and Jaipur as 10 hotspot cities.

Additionally, the apex medical research body also took 400 samples each from other 60 districts across 21 states ---categorised on the basis of low, medium and high caseload.

The ICMR has used ELISA-based antibody tests for the survey. The medical research body took blood samples of people to look for the presence of antibodies of coronavirus.

According to India Today, data for at least eight districts is still being analysed and will be added in the final report, which is due to be published this week.

So far, India has reported 2.56 lakh coronavirus cases, including 1.24 lakh active cases, 1.24 lakh cured/discharged, and 7,200 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data of June 8.

India is currently world's fifth most-affected nation by coronavirus after the US, Brazil, Russia, and the UK.

