OnePlus offers up to 18% discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T to mark 6th anniversary

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has completed six years globally. To mark the occasion, the company has come up with huge discounts and offers on its smartphones as well as TVs.

Customers can avail all the offers on Amazon's official website. Moreover, Amazon is also offering a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the use of HDFC credit or debit cards.

Here is a list of discount that OnePlus is offering on Amazon:

1. OnePlus 7 Pro (8+256 GB): OnePlus offers 18 per cent discount on its 7 Pro model. The OnePlus 7 Pro is available at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB+256GB version in nebula blue color. The original price of this phone was Rs 52,999. This handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a triple camera setup at the rear.

Also, Amazon is offering upto Rs 9,100 off on exchange offer.

2. OnePlus 7 Pro (6+128 GB): This handset is available at a price of Rs 39,999 in mirror grey color. The original price of this smartphone was Rs 48,999. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inches Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display.

3. OnePlus 7T (8+128 GB): The phone is available on 7 per cent discount on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs 37,999, the phone is currently available at Rs 34,999. The company has offered Rs 3,000 discount on this device. It is available in glacier blue color.

4. OnePlus TV: During this ongoing sale, one can get an off up to Rs 7,000 as a part of the exchange offer on OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro TV. The 55-inch OnePlus Q1 is selling at Rs 69,899 and 55 inch Q1 Pro is selling at Rs 99,899.

OnePlus is giving a discount of up to Rs 2,000 if you update your old OnePlus device with a new OnePlus device.