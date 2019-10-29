Osmania University declares B.Sc, B.Com, BA, BBA 6th semester results 2019

Osmania University, on Monday, declared B.Sc, B.Com, BA and BBA 6th semester results 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams held in September 2019 can check their results online by visiting the official website of the Osmania University--osmania.ac.in.

Here's how to check Osmania University's 6th semester B.Sc, B.Com, BA and BBA results

Step 1: Visit official website of Osmania University i.e. osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On lower right corner in "useful links" section click on "Examination result"

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Click on the "UG 6th Sem Result". Users get an option here to choose results for BA / BBA / BCom / BSc

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number and click on submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Take printout of the scorecard or download PDF copy

Candidates must note that the original copy of the marksheet for OU 6th semester results must be collected from the university office or from their respective college.

About Osmania University

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India. Osmania University is re-accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (an Autonomous Institution of the University Grants Commission) as 'A+' Grade University. The University offers UG Programmes, PG courses, PG Diplomas, Research Programmes at M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels and Certificate Programmes.