OYO patron offers free accommodation to Ajmer Sharif Dargah pilgrims; Ritesh Agarwal calls him hero

OYO patron offers free accommodation to Ajmer Sharif Dargah pilgrims; Ritesh Agarwal calls him hero

Ritesh Agarwal said that OYO patron Aditya Goyal runs a hotel that provides free accommodation to pilgrims visiting Ajmer.

Ritesh Agarwal lauds OYO patron

Founder and CEO of hospitality major OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal took to social media to share the story of ‘hero who does not wear a cape’. Agarwal said that OYO patron Aditya Goyal runs a hotel that provides free accommodation to pilgrims visiting Ajmer. While the Goyals have been running the family business since 2016, they moved their business to OYO during the pandemic.  

Agarwal, heaping praises on Goyal, pointed out how the family noticed that pilgrims visit the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in the month of Ramadan but many end up staying on the streets as they cannot afford or find a room. Aditya Goyal’s father decided that they want to provide free accommodation to pilgrims visiting Ajmer. 

The family has been running the property, Hotel Vaibhav, for free for pilgrims during Ramadan since 2016. 

Aditya Goyal, Agarwal said, graduated in 2020 from BSE Institute and bagged a job at BlackRock as an investment associate in Mumbai. But he returned home during the lockdown and learnt that they were paying large upfront commissions to auto unions, and hence moved the business to OYO. 

“His story reminds us that we all have the power to make a difference in the world, no matter how small our actions may seem. His initiative has touched the lives of countless people, and I'm sure it will continue to do so for years to come!,” said Agarwal in the post. 

Agarwal also said that his own family encouraged him to do community service and it is something close to his heart. 

Published on: Apr 05, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
