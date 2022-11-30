Pakistan: As 'unidentified virus' hits England squad, PCB hints at delay in 1st Test

Ahead of the first test between England and Pakistan on Thursday, multiple England cricketers, including captain Ben Stokes, are said to be down with an unidentified virus. Reports say that as many as 14 members of the England cricket team have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, only five players -- Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings attended the optional training on the eve of the series opener.

"The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the first #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course," tweeted the official page of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The news comes as a big blow for fans who were looking forward to a test match between the two teams in Pakistan after 17 years.

Ben Stokes on November 28 tweeted, "To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting."

He had also announced that he would donate his match fees towards the floods that devastated Pakistan. "The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people. The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket," he added.

