Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: Afridi strikes, Allen back to stands in the first over

Group 2 second seeder Pakistan are playing Group 1's topper New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Wednesday. New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first. As per ICC records, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other thrice in World Cup semis in different formats. The first one was in 1992 ODI World Cup, second was 1999 ODI World Cup and the third one was 2007 T20 World Cup. New Zealand have made it to the T20 World Cup semifinal level four times, but haven’t won the trophy. They ended as the runners-up in the last edition in 2021.