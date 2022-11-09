Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: Afridi strikes, Allen back to stands in the first over

Group 2 second seeder Pakistan are playing Group 1's topper New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Wednesday. New Zealand have won the toss and have elected to bat first. As per ICC records, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other thrice in World Cup semis in different formats. The first one was in 1992 ODI World Cup, second was 1999 ODI World Cup and the third one was 2007 T20 World Cup. New Zealand have made it to the T20 World Cup semifinal level four times, but haven’t won the trophy. They ended as the runners-up in the last edition in 2021.
Babar Azam's Pakistan has made it to the finals after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. Trent Boult struck again and opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan went down after being caught off a high full toss in the deep. In the last over, Pakistan lost Mohammad Haris, and were Pakistan 151/3 in 19 overs. In the last over, they needed just 2 runs to win the semifinal match.
Batsman Mohammad Rizwan brings up his 23rd T20I fifty off 36 balls with 5 boundaries. Mohammad Haris is on 15 off 14. Pakistan need 26 runs in 24 balls now.
After scoring his best score of 50 runs in this tournament, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam falls for 53. Trent Boult lands the breakthrough. But Pakistan is at 105/1 in 12.4 Overs, and are chasing 153 runs.
New Zealand spinners are doing a decent job but perhaps it is not enough against Pakistan. Pakistan now needs 58 runs in 56 balls.
Off to a good start, Pakistan's opening batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are scoring briskly in the powerplay round. Pakistan need 99 runs in 85 balls. The current run rate is 9.25, the required is 6.98
Pakistan dominated New Zealand after they lost early wickets. Pakistan will now have to score 153 runs in 20 overs, which looks achievable for the Men in Green.
Daryl Mitchell scores 50 runs. The run rate is 7.6 runs per over.
Shaheen Afridi strikes again. Skipper Kane Williamson is out for 46 off 42 balls. After 17 overs, the score is 123/4.
The current partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are trying to stabilised the innings. After 15 overs, the score is 106/3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi back into the attack.
New Zealand have reached the halfway mark and have lost three crucial wickets in 10 overs. Currently, Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are at the crease.
Bowler Mohammad Nawaz gave Pakistan another breakthrough after dismissing Glenn Phillips for 6 runs. New Zealand are three down for 49 runs in 8.0 overs.
A direct-hit by Shadab Khan helps Pakistan to get another wicket of Devon Conway, who was at 21 runs. After 7 overs, New Zealand is at 44/2.
With Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson on the crease, New Zealand's score after 5.0 overs is 30-1.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand scored a quick four on the first delivery. But bowler Shaheen Afridi delivered a blow and dismissed Finn Allen on the third ball of the first over. After an early blow in the 1st over, New Zealand's score read at 6/1. Kane Williamson came to the crease after Allen's dismissal.
