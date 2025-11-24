‘Paranoia is daily life’: Cursor cofounder Aman Sanger on scaling Silicon Valley’s hottest AI-coding startup 

Cursor — one of Silicon Valley’s most widely adopted AI-coding tools — may look like a runaway success from the outside, but inside the fast-growing startup, cofounder Aman Sanger says the mood is anything but celebratory. “We’re still paranoid,” the 25-year-old told the Financial Express, describing paranoia as “part of daily life at Cursor.”

Advertisement

The company behind Cursor, Anysphere, has become one of the world’s fastest-scaling AI firms. Founded by four MIT graduates in 2023, it has raised $3.38 billion across six rounds, including $2.3 billion in fresh funding, and is now valued at $29.3 billion. Backers include Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, DST Global, Nvidia and Google. Forbes estimates that Sanger’s 4.5% stake puts his personal net worth at about $1.3 billion — an extraordinary figure for a first-time founder in his mid-20s.

Cursor’s product growth has been just as dramatic. It crossed $100 million ARR within 14 months, reached $1 billion in annualised revenue by late 2025, and is now used by more than half of the Fortune 500, including Nvidia, Google, Adobe, Uber, Shopify and PayPal. Anysphere itself has scaled to 300+ employees, with bases in San Francisco and New York.

Advertisement

Yet Sanger argues that the accelerating pace of AI creates more pressure, not less. “You need to reinvent the product every few months, every year,” he said. Programming itself, he predicts, will soon feel like “reviewing the work of a number of interns” as engineers spend more time auditing AI-generated code than writing it.

The bigger challenge, he says, is execution: hiring without compromising on quality, managing rising compute costs, and choosing what to build next. “We want to be a sustainable, independent company,” Sanger said — a goal he believes will require constant reinvention, even amid Silicon Valley’s admiration.