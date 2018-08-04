Passenger arrested for trying to force entry into Air India flight cockpit

A passenger aboard an Air India flight from Milan to New Delhi was arrested after he forcibly tried to enter the cockpit. The flight AI 138 had to return to Milan where the passenger was taken into custody for unruly behaviour, said an ANI report.

The plane had taken off from Milan with 250 passengers on schedule and was flying for an hour when Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit of the aircraft. The pilot decided to dump fuel and return to Milan where Singh was handed over to the police at the airport, the report said. The pilot of Air India flight AI 138 decided to dump fuel as the plane had been refuelled at the Milan airport for its eight-hour-long journey to New Delhi and was still too heavy for landing back only after an hour's flight. The flight departed for New Delhi after a delay of two and a half hours post security clearances.

"AI 138 Milan Delhi flight delayed by 2hrs 37 minutes as one unruly pax Mr. Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit after takeoff from Milan on schedule. The A/C landed back and pax was handed over to local police," Air India said in a statement.