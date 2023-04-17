Peak Bengaluru moment at IPL 2023! Man stands with placard for '2 BHK In Indiranagar' at RCB match

Bengaluru’s housing crisis is often a point of discussion on the internet and it is not a rare sight to see people come up with weird stunts to show how desperately they need a rented place in the city.



From tenants sharing their experience of giving multiple interviews to landlords asking for food preferences, marriage details, educational qualification, the chatter around renting a house in the city never actually stops in any manner.

In the latest saga, a man was seen with a placard that detailed his requirement for a rented place. The Twitter user named Atin Bose shared the photo of himself on Twitter. He was there to watch an RCB match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.The board read, “Looking for a 2bhk in Indiranagar”. “Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities,” the caption read.

Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities :@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/esLDUcR3Em — Atin Bose (@BoseAtin) April 16, 2023



The post garnered huge likes and comments. Several people asked him to send contacts of brokers if he gets a rented place in the city.



“Only way to get one in Bangalore," a user wrote, while others suggested, “Rather contact Rahul Dravid…IYKYK."



“I really really from the bottom of my heart hope you find a place through this,” a third user commented.



Recently, a Bengaluru man Ripu Daman Bhadoria shared his experience of how he failed his first-ever tenant interview. He took to LinkedIn to reveal that the ‘tenant interview’ was more demanding than his interview for Google.

