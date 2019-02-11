scorecardresearch
Piyush Goyal shares video of Vande Bharat Express running at 'lightening speed'; gets trolled

Piyush Goyal, who shared a video of Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express was trolled mercilessly for posting an edited clip that enhanced the speed of India's fastest train.

Piyush Goyal's tweet on Train 18 backfires Piyush Goyal's tweet on Train 18 backfires

Railways minister Piyush Goyal was severely trolled on Monday for his latest tweet on Train 18, or as it is now called - the Vande Bharat Express. Sharing a clip of the train, Goyal marvelled at the "lightning speed" of India's fastest train. "It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed," he tweeted.

Twitterati, however, trolled the minister for what they believed is a doctored video. One can see that the angles of the video, like the train, changed in an unnatural speed.

Not missing the opportunity, Congress called the minister "Mr Ghotala" and  said that the only thing travelling at lightning speed are Mr Ghotala's lies.

Indian Youth Congress' campaign-in-charge, Srivatsa said, "Piyush Goyal ji, enough of your Jumlas. This video has been edited to play in fast forward mode. You have again proved that all that the Modi Govt can do is gimmicks. Even Shatabdhi, with such editing will look as fast."

Not to be left behind, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "CheatIndia Exhibit 420".

Not only politicians, Twitter users also called out the minister and said that the video was edited.

