PM Modi holds talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship.

As a special gesture, Frederiksen received Modi at the airport. He arrived here from Germany.

Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks.

"Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg.@Statsmin," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Frederiksen gave a tour of her official residence to Modi and showed the painting he gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha.

Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state's traditional art form.

It is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He had said in his departure statement that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021.

Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II.

He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India', Jal Jeevan Mission', Digital India' and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," Modi had said.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," Modi had said.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021.