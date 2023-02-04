PM Narendra Modi gets highest approval rating as global leader, leaves Biden, Sunak behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader for the second time in a row. A finding by a US-based global leader approval tracker called 'Morning Consult' shows that with the approval rating of 78 per cent of India's adult population, PM Narendra Modi is the "most apt" leader for the title.

The research firm surveyed 22 leaders, of which PM Narendra Modi tops the list with an approval rating of 78 per cent, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 68 per cent and Swiss President Alain Berset occupying the third position with 62 per cent.

According to the survey, only 18 per cent of the people in India disagree with the fact that PM Narendra Modi is the world's most popular leader.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden received an approval rating of 40 per cent each. They secured seventh and ninth positions, respectively, whereas UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got the 13th spot with an approval rating of 30 per cent.

PM Narendra Modi's rating was highest on 2nd May 2020, at 84 per cent, and was lowest on 7th May 2021, at 63 per cent, when India was dealing with the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying from one country to another. The data collected in the latest approval ratings by Morning Consult is between the 26th and 31st of January this year.

Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 daily interviews globally, which are conducted online. In India, the sample represents the literate population.

In each country, these surveys are based on age, gender, and region; in certain countries, education breakdowns. These records are based on official government sources.

