'Police won't take the side of any mafia': Bengaluru's top cop on Lucky Ali's 'land mafia' allegations

Popular singer Lucky Ali has alleged that a property owned by him in the city has been encroached upon illegally by a "land mafia" with the help of a woman IAS officer.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner told ANI that police doesn't respond to social media and that Lucky Ali should lodge a complaint if there's a problem.

"We have seen it on social media, but we don't respond to social media. If somebody has any problem then they should lodge a complaint. Police won't take the side of any mafia," said Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy.

The son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, whose original name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali, has written to Karnataka Director General of Police in this regard and has posted the same on social media sites.

The family of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who has been named by Ali, has denied the charges.

In a letter to Karnataka Police chief, Lucky Ali wrote: "My farm, which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka, is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife, who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly and illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents."

