'Preserving primitive cultures is goal, event aims to protect tribal traditions': CM Baghel at National Tribal Dance Festival

With the beginning of the 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and 'Rajyotsava 2022' (statehood celebrations) in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on November 1, the state's chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that "the festival aims at protecting the age-old traditions and rights of tribals and promoting it across the world."

CM Baghel, while addressing citizens at the inauguration of Rajyotsava and the National Tribal Dance Festival, said, "On the occasion of State Foundation Day and the third National Tribal Dance Festival, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone in the state."

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000, after the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh. Globally, tribal societies practice similar dance arts.

The CM also said that 1,500 tribal artists from across the country and 10 other countries - Mozambique, Mongolia, Tongo, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand, Rwanda and Egypt - will participate in this tribal dance fest.

In addition to this, Baghel also welcomed the participants to the festival and extended his greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on statehood day.

"The changing times have brought a transformation to people's lifestyle. Today, our thinking of development has been divided into two ways. In one way of thinking, our primitive values persist even today, while the other way which calls itself modern has become an enemy of our nature," Baghel said.

"The wrong concept of development has become a threat to nature. Besides, it has also posed a threat to the rights of tribals over their 'jal jungle zameen' [water, forest and land]", he added.

Baghel further added that "if we preserve our traditional values, then solidarity and unity will also prevail. Even that thinking of development will also remain, which is necessary to save the humanity."

Preserving primitive cultures is the goal of the National Tribal Dance Festival and several efforts have been made to preserve Chhattisgarh's culture, he added.

"The history of dance is as old as the history of man", said the chief minister, adding that "There is a similarity in the dancing styles and musical instruments of the tribals around the world."

"Chhattisgarh is a Tribal and Agricultural-dominated state. Our government continues to reflect the principles upon which the state movement was developed," said Baghel.