PSEB 12th exam results declared: 3 students top with 98.89% score in science, commerce and humanities stream

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 12th board exam results were declared today on its official website pseb.ac.in. Three students jointly shared the first rank - Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, Muskaan Kaur from Jalandhar. All these students secured 445 out of 450 and scored 98.99 per cent marks in total.

Muskan Soni has topped in science stream with 98.89 per cent, while Sarbjot Singh Bansal is declared commerce stream topper with 98.89 per cent marks, and Aman has topped in humanities with 98.89 per cent marks.

Puja Joshi, in 2018, from Ludhiana topped the PSEB 12th board exam by scoring 98 per cent marks. The second rank was held by Vivek Rajput, who secured 97.55 per cent marks. Puja Joshi was from the humanities stream and Vivek Rajput belonged to the science stream. Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar came in third with 97.33 per cent marks in commerce stream.

Punjab School Education Board is the state board of education from Punjab and all the schools in the state are affiliated to the education board.

