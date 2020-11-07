PUBG Mobile may return as early as year-end; company in talks to store data locally

Popular mobile game PUBG Mobile that was banned in India over two months ago over security concerns is working its way back to the Indian market. The South Korean gaming firm has engaged with global cloud services providers in recent weeks to store user data in servers within the country.

The gaming giant has informed high-profile streamers that it expects to resume services in the country before the year ends, as mentioned in a report in TechCrunch. PUBG Corporation is yet to make any official comment or announcement.

The tech news site mentioned that the company could make an announcement about its future plans in the world's second largest internet market as early as this week. One person in the know told the site that PUBG Mobile plans to run a marketing campaign during Diwali.

Chinese giant Tencent published PUBG Mobile initially in India but after India banned the game, the company cut publishing ties in the country. "Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India," said PUBG Mobile during the announcement.

Meanwhile, with the game up for grabs a number of local giants including Paytm and Airtel have reportedly explored whether it could publish the game in the country.

PUBG Mobile had more than 50 million active users, and was widely touted as the most popular mobile game in the country.

Also read: PUBG ban in India: Why gamers can still download, play the game

Also read: PUBG Mobile terminates services, access for users from today