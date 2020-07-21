Punjab Board 12th Result Today: PSEB Result released; List of websites to check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of class 12 exams 2020 for Science, Commerce and Arts students on Tuesday at 11 am. The students can now check their results on the official PSEB website- pseb.ac.in.

Here's how to check the result on the official Punjab Board website

Step 1: Visit the official Punjab board website

Step 2: Click on the 'download result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Punjab board class 12 registration number and roll number

Step 4: Your results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Apart from this, students can also check their results on a third party website- indiaresults.com. In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues, you can also check your Punjab Board class 12 result 2020 via SMS. Here, you need to type PB12 and send it to 5676750.

This year, the board will not release any merit list or toppers list as many papers have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. Given the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Punjab board has also changed the passing criteria this year. The students need to secure a minimum of 20 per cent marks in practical exams and 33 per cent in theoretical exams to be able to pass the Punjab Board class 12 examinations.