Business Today
PV Sindhu loses in Madrid Spain Masters final

PV Sindhu loses in Madrid Spain Masters final

Sindhu currently trains under Vidhi Chaudhary following the exit of Korea’s Park Tae Sang.

India’s P V Sindhu on Sunday suffered a demoralising straight-game loss against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the summit clash of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Sindhu, who has slipped out of the elite top 10 last Tuesday after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21 8-21 demolition at the hands of world number 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

Despite coming into the finals with a dominating 7-0 lead over the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.

It was, however, a good campaign for the Indian, who showed flashes of her brilliance during a week where she didn’t drop a game en route to the final.

Sindhu currently trains under Vidhi Chaudhary following the exit of Korea’s Park Tae Sang.

Published on: Apr 02, 2023, 9:31 PM IST
