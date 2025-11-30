'Quiet mornings, clean air, walkable cities': Career consultant explains why she left India for Bangkok

An Indian woman now based in Bangkok has set out the reasons she prefers living in Thailand rather than India. Shreya Mahendru, a career consultant, says it is a question she is often asked: "Why did you leave India?"

For Mahendru, the reasons for leaving India were many and varied. She made clear that leaving does not mean she no longer loves India. One of her biggest reasons for choosing Bangkok over India was the peace and quiet it offers. "I love India. But I also love quiet mornings, clean air, walkable cities and not being yelled at by a stranger for no reason," she said in an Instagram post.

Safety was another major factor. “I feel safer here as a woman.”

Mahendru noted that although living in India gave her access to affordable domestic help, she does not see that as an advantage. “I cook, clean, do everything myself and I feel respected for it. I’m not hiring someone for ₹2000/month to scrub my floor while I call that ‘soft life’,” she clarified.

Other points in favour of Bangkok included the respect for personal space. “People here value personal space,” she said. Mahendru also highlighted Thailand’s superior infrastructure. “Public transport works. Govt offices respond. Infrastructure supports your daily routine,” she explained.

Summing up, she said life in Thailand feels “healthier,” even if it is not perfect. “It’s not perfect. But when it comes to everyday peace, this version of life feels healthier,” she added. “I’m not rejecting India. I’m just choosing a better daily experience for myself.”

The post quickly went viral and sparked reactions from Indians living in Thailand.

One user commented: “Studying here for almost 2 yrs, and I love Bangkok. Yes, in terms of the cooking and cleaning part I miss home. But, everything else like people minding their business, a lot safer than our cities, and everything else that you said. It feels so free and light. It's like I can go out even at 2-3 am at night in shorts if I want to without worrying. I don't have to worry about if I suddenly fall asleep in a cab. Also, the way the women are involved in everything, it makes my heart happy.”

Another user wrote: “We made a move to Phuket (the most expensive but nobody tell you) 7 months ago and the life is so peaceful. Being a man I see my wife so confident with what she wear and how she go out. My daughter education is more peaceful with no homework or school stress(yes, it's expensive but worth the future she could dream of). Overall, super happy, relaxed and peaceful lifestyle than India. Yes definitely would without a doubt.”

A third added: “Bangkok is one of the best and affordable cities to live if we compare with all the points that you mentioned.”