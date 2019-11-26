Radhika Apte receives 'nomination medal' for International Emmy Awards 2019

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is elated after receiving 'nomination medal' for the International Emmy Awards. The 34-year-old actress was nominated for the 'Best Actress in a Drama Series' for her role in Netflix's Lust Stories.

Apte posted picture of the medal on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you international Emmys... So honored".

Radhika received this medal a day before the ceremony. The Emmy Awards was held at the Hilton New York Hotel on November 25. The 47th Emmy Award for the Best actress was awarded to Marina Gera from Eternal Winter.

In her another post, Radhika Apte posed with a medal in designer Bibhu Mohaptra's outfit.

On the ceremonial day of the International Emmy award, Radhika wore a lazercut Iris van Herpen dress on the red carpet.

The Andhadhun actress also posted another picture with the teams of Lust Stories and Sacred Games. Netflix's both Sacred Games and Lust Stories were nominated for 'Best Drama' and 'Best Miniseries' categories. Radhika Apte played a role of inspector named Anjali Mathur in the Sacred Games Season 1.

In the picture, Radhika Apte was seen sharing the frame with Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Kubra Seth, Vikramaditya Motwane and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, 'McMafia' received the Emmy for Best Drama and Matchbox Pictures' 'Safe Harbour' bagged Emmy for the Best Miniseries 2019.