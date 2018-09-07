Rahul Gandhi posts pictures of Kailash-Mansarovar, says no hatred here; BJP says pictures photoshopped

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on a trip to Kailash-Mansarovar, pictures of which have been shared by fellow pilgrims who met him on their way, as well as the Congress party's social media handles. Rahul Gandhi has been without his security detail for the 12-day trip. As mentioned in reports, Rahul Gandhi decided not to take security as he was on a personal pilgrimage.

Gandhi who has been tweeting updates said, "A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you."

Posting pictures on Twitter, Gandhi said, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India."

The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India.#KailashYatra pic.twitter.com/x6sDEY5mjX - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

He also tweeted a short clip of the ethereal scene in front of him.

While he has been setting social media, especially Twitter abuzz with his updates, what created a lot of curiosity is his Fitbit tracker reading. The Congress' official handle tweeted a screenshot of his reading that showed that he walked 34.31 km in a day, taking around 46,433 steps.

"Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President Rahul Gandhi sets the pace during his Kailash Yatra. Can you keep up?" asked Congress.

Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn - Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

He also clicked pictures with other pilgrims he met on the way.

However, Gandhi's pilgrimage has also been making news for all the wrong reasons. Gandhi has been attacked by trolls who believe that the pictures on social media are photoshopped and that he isn't really at Kailash Mansarovar. Some even accused him of stealing the pictures from Google.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh accused Gandhi of tweeting photoshopped images. "This is photoshopped. Where is the shadow of the wooden cane?" he asked, tweeting a photo of Gandhi with a fellow pilgrim. In the photo, Gandhi can be seen standing with a wooden cane.

The videos of Gandhi interacting with camp members also did not quash the trolling. Earlier, there were also rumours of Gandhi eating non-vegetarian food before the yatra. Some people claimed that he hurt Hindu sentiments.

However, the restaurant where he had eaten issued a statement saying that Gandhi ate purely vegetarian food. "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu," they said.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)