Ram Navami clash in West Bengal: Fresh stone pelting in Hooghly; train services impacted

A day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express trains operating to and from Rishra railway station.

The Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, asserted that the incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra railway station. "For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," he said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Subsequently, security was also beefed up in the area through the deployment of rapid action force (RAF) and police officials to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari attacked Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state over the incident.

"Stone pelting and bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local and express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line. After RPF's action train services now have been restored," he tweeted.

"Rishra is burning and the entire State Administration is enjoying beach holiday in Digha," he further said.

Earlier, the state government had ordered for immediate suspension of internet services across the district after clashes erupted during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday evening.

The state government in an official statement, said, "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that."

On Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

