Ram temple to be open by late 2023, complete structure to be ready by 2025

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has said the temple would be open for devotees by late 2023. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be ready for devotees while the construction will be completed by 2025.

“On festival days like Ram Navami, 5-10 lakh people visit Ayodhya. The pressure on the new temple is going to be immense. The challenge would be how to create ease of darshan with the huge security matrix which would be in place. If that big a crowd reaches the temple during the specific prayers, each devotee would not get more than 1 second in the sanctum sanctorum,” a trust member told India Today TV.

To resolve the issue of overcrowding at the sanctum sanctorum, this complex will also have a museum, a research centre, and digital archives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on August 5, 2020, in a grand event.

The size of the Ram temple complex has been increased from the 67 acres originally acquired by the Ram Janmabhoomi trust to110 acres to incorporate religious and Vaastu aspects as per the trust. Foundation will be filled by October-end which will be followed by stonework from December 2021.

General Secretary of the trust Champat Rai said a wall known as a ‘Parkota’ will be built around the temple apart from retaining walls inside the temple to protect it from flooding. The temple walls will feature religious themes and they will be held together using copper joints instead of steel joints. The entire complex will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

