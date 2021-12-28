Ratan Tata birthday: Netizens wish Tata; call him 'visionary', 'inspiration', 'stellar example'

Ratan Tata is not only one of India's most successful businessmen, but also one of the most loved. He is as renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business ethics. As he turns 84 today, wishes have poured in from different corners and from people from all walks of life.

Spiritual guru and founder of Isha foundation, Sadhguru gave his warmest greetings to Ratan Tata and called him a stellar example of nation building. "Dear Shri Ratan ji, my warmest greetings on this occasion. Your commitment and your sense of serving the nation stands as a stellar example of how business is an instrument of nation building. My best wishes to you on this day. Much love and regard. Namaskaram. -Sg #RatanTata," he said in a tweet.





"Wishing a very happy birthday to Ratan Tata garu @RNTata2000 . A titan of industry, philanthropist, and unabashed champion of make in India, he's an inspiration to all Indians," tweeted Devarayulu Lavu, Member of Parliament.





Further Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson of BJP wished Ratan Tata. "Wishing Padma Vibhushan Shri @RNTata2000, a great visionary, industrialist, and former chairman of @TataCompanies a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness," he said.





Harsh Goenka, Chairman RPG enterprises wished Ratan Tata and said “Be like a bamboo. The higher you grow, the deeper you bow. Two of the most respected businessmen. #RatanTata, #NarayanMurthy





"Birthday wishes for an inspiring Indian," tweeted Hari Chandra, IAS officer from Telangana.





Here's how netizens wished Ratan Tata on his birthday:



A Twitter user wrote a poem called Anmol Ratan on his birthday.

This is a small tribute from me to The Pride of India, the Living Legend, Mr.Ratan Tata

Happy Birthday Sirji #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/vBfYIunXiv — Harshal Sawant (@HarshalSawant33) December 27, 2021





Another Twitter user called Tata the pride of India.

