RBSE 10th result to be out today; here's how to check marks

RBSE Class 10 result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results of Class 10 exams 2020 today at 4 pm, state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, in a tweet, said. Once declared, the candidates can check their results on the official Rajasthan board websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

In case the site is down due to heavy traffic, candidates can check results via SMS facility and third party servers -- indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

Steps to check RBSE 10th result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan board websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and/or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Class 10 results'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

How to check RBSE Result 2020 via SMS

In order to check the RBSE board result via SMS, candidates need to type RESULT (space) RAJ10A (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

A total of 11, 79, 830 students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams 2020. In order to clear the exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects with different theoretical and practical exams, the candidates need to clear both these exams separately.

