Realme Yo Days sale: Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 get permanent price cuts, discounts

Realme Yo Days sale offers permanent price cuts, discounts and other offers on Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro. The sale kicked off from April 9 and will last until April 12. A total of three Realme devices are available at a discounted price for the buyers. Oppo's sub-brand is undertaking Yo Days sale in celebration of six million users of Realme.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, said, "At realme, we cherish our customers. This campaign was much-needed post realme achieved another milestone by having a huge 6 million user base. We dedicate this campaign to our users and fans."

In addition to the three smartphones, the company is also selling its backpack at a price of Re 1, which are available in limited quantities on each day during the sale.

Realme 3

The Realme 3 is a lower range smartphone and is available under Rs 10,000. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with waterdrop notch at the top. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and is available in two variants- 4GB + 64GB and 3GB + 32GB. Both variants of the phone carry a dual camera setup with 13MP + 2MP sensor and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3, launched last month, is available for Rs 8,999 from April 9 on Realme.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 13,990 with Snapdragon 660 chipset, which offers more processing power than its competition Redmi Note 5 Pro at the same price.

The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset. This device is offered I'm three different variants- 4GB, 6GB and 8GB, with expandable storage of up to 128GB. While the back of the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor + 2MP secondary sensor, the front features a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme has permanently cut the price of all Realme 2 Pro devices. The 8GB variant will be available at Rs 14,990, 6GB at Rs 12,990 and 4GB at Rs 10,990. Additionally, the first 500 buyers on Realme.com will receive Realme Buds worth Rs 500 for free on April 10.

Realme U1

The Realme U1 features an improved set of cameras over the cameras of Realme 2 Pro. It has a 25MP front camera with additional features like AI Beautify, which tracks up to 296 points for facial recognition. The Realme U1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and is available in two variants- 3GB/4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Realme is offering a permanent price cut for both variants of the U1 devices. While the 4GB variant is available for Rs 10,999, Realme U1 with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999. Further, consumers will also receive an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on prepaid orders during the sale period.