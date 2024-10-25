'Records getting broken every day! When will this end?': Bengaluru techie took 4 hours to reach home, viral post sparks outrage

A Bengaluru techie has taken to social media to express their frustration with the city's traffic woes, which recently forced them to endure a grueling four-hour commute home. The incident has sparked widespread debate about the city's need for better infrastructure and traffic management.

The techie, Sudeep P Nambiar, shared his harrowing experience on X. He described the chaotic traffic conditions and the endless hours spent navigating the city's roads. The individual's post quickly went viral, resonating with countless commuters who have faced similar challenges.

#Bengaluru x Rain x Traffic 😭



So yesterday, I left my office in Whitefield at around 5.30 pm and reached home in Yelahanka by around 9.30 pm. That's approximately 4 hrs on the road for 30 km in rain and traffic! 😭



The day before yesterday, it was 3.5 hrs. Last week it was 3… pic.twitter.com/E2WXY6t7q7 — Sudeep P Nambiar (@SudeepNbr) October 23, 2024

"So yesterday, I left my office in Whitefield at around 5.30 pm and reached home in Yelahanka by around 9.30 pm. That's approximately four hours on the road for 30 km in rain and traffic!" he wrote on X. "The day before yesterday, it was 3.5 hours. Last week it was 3 hours 15 minutes. Six months back, it was 1 hour 45 minutes. Records getting broken every day! When will this end?"

While most companies have adopted a work-from-home policy due to difficult conditions, Sudeep still has to work in the office five days a week.

"For those asking me to WFH - It's a luxury, which is not available to everyone easily. Some people have to go to the office all 5 days," he said.

Sudeep mentioned that since he owns a home in Whitefield, relocating or renting isn’t financially practical, and finding a job closer to home — as many users suggested — is easier said than done.

"I live in Yelahanka because I own my house here. It’s not easy for everyone to keep moving, especially when it’s your own place!" he said, adding that he’s been commuting this route for two years and usually carpools.

Yelahanka is one of the hardest-hit areas in the city, with water reaching waist level in many places. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to rescue residents from flooded buildings using inflatable boats.