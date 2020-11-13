Red, green, blue! This LED mask changes colours just like Diwali lights

For everyone who likes dressing up, masks might be a big dampener this festive season. But some good souls have found a solution that will not only ensure people have their masks on but also that the fashion and fun quotient remains intact. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a woman can be seen wearing a grey mask that turns red when she presses a button, and then turns green, then blue, then golden, then light blue, then hot pink. Just like Diwali lights, this mask can flicker and change colour in intervals.

The LED mask is one of the many innovative masks that people have made in order to add some colour -- and options -- to the drab surgical masks.

Not only LED masks, there are masks bridal masks, masks with precious gems, masks with zippers, masks with one's own face printed on them, transparent masks and even masks made of gold. Necessity is indeed the mother of invention.

In fact, researchers from the University of California have developed a new cotton mask that can apparently kill up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses within an hour of exposure to sunlight. The researchers have made antimicrobial fabrics by attacking positively charged chains of 2 diethylaminoethyl chloride (DEAE-Cl) to ordinary cotton. The cotton was then dyed in a solution of negatively-charged photosensiter which is attached DEAE chains by electrostatic interactions.

In March, the Indian government had banned the export of masks. In May, the government allowed the exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks of all type and in August allowed the export of N95 masks along with PPE kits.

