Reliance JioMart opens online grocery service in 200 cities; key things to know

Reliance Industries has finally expanded its foothold in the online retail sector after testing the water for a month. JioMart, the online avatar of Reliance Retail, went live across 200 cities on Sunday after a pilot in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The platform will take on e-commerce bigwigs like Amazon and Flipkart in the online grocery delivery space.

With the coronavirus lockdown in places, demand on online delivery services like BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart has skyrocketed. Food delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy have also hopped on the bandwagon. Now Reliance is hoping to carve a piece of the online grocery pie with JioMart.

"Never waste a crisis, they say!" tweeted Reliance Retail CEO Damodar Mall at the launch of JioMart. "A wise colleague mentioned today, "Alibaba also flourished starting from the SARS crisis." Reliance launches JioMart service across cities; jiomart.com goes live."

How to access JioMart

Buyers can visit the JioMart website, jiomart.com, for ordering fruits, vegetables, grocery staples, personal and home care products, and more. A JioMart app has not been released on the Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store yet, but you can access the site on your smartphone's browser.

Customers will have to register on the website to shop on JioMart website. On visiting the portal, go to 'Sign In' option at the top right corner of the homepage to register, fill in the required details and click 'Submit'. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number for verification. After OTP validation users can place their order on JioMart.

Ordering and payment

Visitors can search for the items they need in the 'Product Search' bar at the top of the website, or browse by navigating through categories. Changes to orders already placed are not possible yet, but buyers can call the customer support team for help in this regard.

To check whether JioMart delivers in your area or not, enter your PIN code at the time of ordering.

JioMart is currently accepting payments via credit or debit cards and netbanking.

