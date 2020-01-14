Republic Day 2020: Govt plans to replace 'Abide With Me' with 'Vande Mataram' at Beating Retreat

Government is planning to replace song 'Abide With Me' which is played during the Beating Retreat ceremony with Vande Mataram.

Beating Retreat ceremony is held on January 29 - two days after the Republic Day ceremony - at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. Beating Retreat is a decades-old practice in which 'Abide With Me' is played to mark the end of Republic Day celebration. Christian hymn ''Abide With Me", said to be Mahatam Gandhi's favourite hymn, is written by Scottish Anglican Henry Francis Lyte.

Annually, the hymn ''Abide With Me'' is played by brass bands of the three forces. At the playing of its last note, the lights at the Raisina Hill are turn on, marking the end of the ceremony. After that the principal conductor of the ceremony seeks permission of the President to close the ceremony. The bands then retreat to "Sare Jahan se Acha".

Beating Retreat' marks a centuries old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat.

Last year, 18 military bands, 15 pipe and drum bands from regimental centres and battalions had participated in the ceremony.

There were 25 tunes composed by Indian musicians, including ''Indian Soldiers'', ''Herana Heran'', ''Mushkoh Valley'', ''Tejas'', ''The Great Marshal'' and ''Namaste India''.

