Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi to greet nation; parade slated to begin at 10 am

Business Today Desk Jan 26, 2023, Updated Jan 26, 2023, 7:27 AM IST

Republic Day 2023 latest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest.

Republic Day latest updates: Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others. 

 

Meanwhile, 901 police personnel will be awarded the Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Of these, 668 will be felicitated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 140 will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 will be felicitated with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM). 

 

Check out the latest Republic Day 2023 updates on BusinessToday.In: 

7:23 AM (7 minutes ago)

Republic Day: Tableaus of states/UTs

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Here's a list of the tableaus by states/UTs to be presented today: 

 

Andhra Pradesh, Prabhala Theertham - A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi

 

Assam- Land of Heroes and Spiritualism

 

Ladakh- Tourism and Composite Culture of Ladakh

 

Uttarakhand- Manaskhand

 

Tripura- Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women.

 

Gujarat- Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat

 

Jharkhand- Baba Baidyanath Dham

 

Arunachal Pradesh- Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh

 

Jammu & Kashmir- Naya Jammu and Kashmir

 

Kerala- Nari Shakti

 

West Bengal- Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO

 

Maharashtra- Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti

 

Tamil Nadu- Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu

 

Karnataka- Celebrating the Power of Nari

 

Haryana- International Gita Mahotsav

 

Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage

 

Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav

7:21 AM (10 minutes ago)

Republic Day latest: Gallantry award winners to be honoured today

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Gallantry award winners will be felicitated today. These include the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra winners. Param Vir Chakra winners are as follows: 

  • Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Bana Singh, 8 JAK LI (Retd)
  • Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers (Retd)
  • Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles

Ashok Chakra winners are as follows:

  • Major General CA Pithawalla (Retd)
  • Colonel D Sreeram Kumar
  • Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (Retd)

 

7:12 AM (18 minutes ago)

R-Day 2023: Common man to be given top priority at first celebrations in Kartavya Path

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

This is the first Republic Day celebration in Kartavya Path, the stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate previously known as Rajpath. Shramyogis who were involved in constructing the Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament building, street vendors, milk vendors, and vegetable vendors are among those invited for the event. 

 

7:05 AM (25 minutes ago)

Padma awards 2023: 'Much honoured', says MM Keeravaani

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

RRR composer MM Keeravaani said in a tweet that he is honoured to receive the Padma award from the Government of India. Keeravaani tweeted, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Government of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

 

 

6:56 AM (34 minutes ago)

RRR composer MM Keeravaani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Kumar Mangalam Birla among Padma awardees

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Padma Awards list: RRR composer MM Keeravaani, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, actress Raveena Tandon, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanobis, and politician S M Krishna are among the 106 Padma awardees this year. 

