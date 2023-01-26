Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi to greet nation; parade slated to begin at 10 am

Republic Day latest updates: Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others.

Meanwhile, 901 police personnel will be awarded the Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Of these, 668 will be felicitated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 140 will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 will be felicitated with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM).