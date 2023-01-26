Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi to greet nation; parade slated to begin at 10 am

Republic Day latest updates: Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others.
Meanwhile, 901 police personnel will be awarded the Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Of these, 668 will be felicitated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 140 will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 will be felicitated with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM).
Here's a list of the tableaus by states/UTs to be presented today:
Andhra Pradesh, Prabhala Theertham - A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi
Assam- Land of Heroes and Spiritualism
Ladakh- Tourism and Composite Culture of Ladakh
Uttarakhand- Manaskhand
Tripura- Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women.
Gujarat- Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat
Jharkhand- Baba Baidyanath Dham
Arunachal Pradesh- Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir- Naya Jammu and Kashmir
Kerala- Nari Shakti
West Bengal- Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO
Maharashtra- Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti
Tamil Nadu- Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu
Karnataka- Celebrating the Power of Nari
Haryana- International Gita Mahotsav
Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage
Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav
Gallantry award winners will be felicitated today. These include the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra winners. Param Vir Chakra winners are as follows:
Ashok Chakra winners are as follows:
This is the first Republic Day celebration in Kartavya Path, the stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate previously known as Rajpath. Shramyogis who were involved in constructing the Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament building, street vendors, milk vendors, and vegetable vendors are among those invited for the event.
RRR composer MM Keeravaani said in a tweet that he is honoured to receive the Padma award from the Government of India. Keeravaani tweeted, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Government of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."
Padma Awards list: RRR composer MM Keeravaani, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, actress Raveena Tandon, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanobis, and politician S M Krishna are among the 106 Padma awardees this year.
