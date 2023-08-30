Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to be dating Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, says report

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly found love once again and this time it's Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of the online stock trading platform Zerodha, said a report on Wednesday.

The rumour mills got buzzing about this potential relationship as Nikhil Kamath, who was previously in a relationship with former Miss World Manushi Chillar, recently started following Rhea on Instagram, coinciding with his decision to unfollow Manushi. In response, Rhea is now also following Nikhil on the photo-sharing app.

Manushi, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘The Great Indian Family’, has reciprocated by unfollowing Nikhil on social media, reported IANS. Reports indicate that Nikhil and Manushi began dating in 2021, keeping their relationship low-key. They were spotted together on multiple occasions, including trips to Rishikesh and the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, during the FIFA World Cup last year.

In 2020, Rhea was in a relationship with Bunty Sajdeh, brother of Seema Sajdeh, who owns one of the leading talent management firms in the sports and entertainment domain.

Rhea Chakraborty's life was filled with controversies in 2020 after the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she briefly dated.

She faced intense media scrutiny and was interrogated by various investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection with the budding actor's death. Rhea was even arrested and spent a month in jail during 2020.

Her most recent appearance was in the 2021 film ‘Chehre’, directed by Rumi Jaffery, where she shared the screen with luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, alongside a talented supporting cast.

Kamath has recently become a part of an organisation named The Giving Pledge. The Giving Pledge is a movement aimed at motivating affluent individuals and families to pledge at least fifty percent of their wealth to charitable endeavours either within their lifetimes or as part of their wills. Established in 2010, the initiative was co-founded by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

Nikhil Kamath had married Amanda Puravankara in April 2019. The couple separated within a year and reportedly finalised their divorce in 2021.

Also Watch | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2: Weather forecast at Pallekele, likely playing 11, where to watch, and more