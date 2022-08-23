Roche Pharma, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center launch certification programme in Molecular Oncology

In order to equip oncologists and pathologists in India with methods of genomic ad personalized medicine, Roche Pharma India in association with Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (SKCC) – Jefferson Health, Pennsylvania, USA and BioQuest Solutions Pvt. Ltd – has launched an Advanced Certification Program in Molecular Oncology (ACMO).

Around 100 healthcare professionals including 70 oncologists and 30 pathologists from across the country would be trained under this program, the pharma company said in a release. Comprising of 14 online modules, the program would spread over eight months and aims to provide comprehensive, evidence-based updates on personalized medicine, it added.

"Understanding what makes people different – genetics, environment, lifestyle – is central to shifting the focus of healthcare from treating diseases to delivering the best care for each person throughout their lives. The advanced certification program in molecular oncology (ACMO) offered by the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health will help equip our Oncologists and Pathologists with the subject matter expertise and methods of precision oncology to bring a desired change to individualized patient care," V. Simpson Emmanuel, Roche Pharma India Managing Director & CEO said.

Precision oncology is based on using an individual's genetic profile to make the best therapeutic choice and could help to decipher whether a treatment would be beneficial for the patient or not.

The program faculty would include professors from various departments affiliated to the Thomas Jefferson University, including Oncology, Urology, Computational Medicine, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

"Personalized medicine is an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention. Jefferson University and Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center have pioneered newer modalities of educational initiatives for physicians and ACMO is aligned with this model," Dr Annette Mallory Donawa, PhD, M.S.Ed, Assistant Provost, Office of Continuing Professional Development, Thomas Jefferson University from Sydney Kimmel said.

Interspersed with live virtual sessions, the online program is a case-based, self-learning, interactive certification course.