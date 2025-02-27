Rohit Sharma leases out luxury Mumbai apartment for ₹2.6 lakh in monthly rent

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has leased out his apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 lakh per month, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in January 2025. Lower Parel, a prime residential and commercial hub, offers seamless connectivity to key business districts like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

The apartment is in Lodha Marquise – The Park, a luxury residential project by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group), spanning 7 acres. According to IGR property registration records, the flat has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The lease transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

Sharma and his father, Gurunath Sharma, purchased the apartment in March 2013 for ₹5.46 crore. With a monthly rent of ₹2.6 lakh, the property reflects a 6% rental yield, according to Square Yards’ analysis.

The duo also owns another apartment in the same complex, bought for ₹5.70 crore in 2013, which was rented out in October 2024 for ₹2.65 lakh per month.

Nicknamed the “Hitman”, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs (264) and is the only player with three ODI double centuries. As captain, he has led Mumbai Indians to multiple IPL titles and played key roles in India’s 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup wins. Sharma has been honored with the Arjuna Award (2015) and Khel Ratna (2020) and continues to lead Team India with his batting prowess and strategic leadership.