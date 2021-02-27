Rooster under police custody for accidentally killing owner during cockfight in Telangana

In a strange turn of events, Telangana police have taken a rooster into custody. This happened after a 45-year-old man named Thangulla Satish died during a cockfight that was being organised at the Yellamma Temple in Jagtial District, Telangana. Along with the rooster, one of the organisers of the cockfight is also in police custody.

The incident occurred in Lothunur village on February 22 when Satish brought the rooster for an illegal cockfight. The bird tried to free itself from his clutches. Satish was injured after a knife tied to the rooster's leg cut through his groin during the struggle. Satish was rushed to the hospital, but he didn't survive the journey.

The animal brawl was a secretly organised event near the Yellamma Temple in the village as cockfights are banned in Telangana. After an inquiry into the death of Satish, the police brought the rooster to the Gollapalli Police Station. The bird has been kept there since and is being looked after by police personnel. The police are also arranging food for the rooster.

There were reports that the police had "arrested" the rooster based on photos of the bird being tied up at the police station. However, the police have denied the same.

Gollapalli SHO B Jeevan has clarified that the rooster has neither been arrested nor detained at the station. The police, however, will bring the rooster to the courtroom and follow the instructions of the judge to decide on the next course of action.

