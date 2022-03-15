Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched at Rs 2.03 lakh; check engine, features

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield, on Tuesday, launched a new adventure bike dubbed as ‘SCRAM 411’ in India at a competitive price starting Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411, which is mostly a simplified version of Himalayan, is more versatile and is much more suitable for city street riding as well as tackling mild to moderate off-road environments compared to its sibling. Royal Enfield also stated that the technical term for this new motorcycle is ADV crossover.

Bookings for the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 have already started and deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The new Scram 411, which costs between Rs 2.03 lakh to Rs 2.08 lakh, is priced as per the colour options. The bike will be offered in multiple colour combinations— White and Red, Grey and Yellow, Grey and Red and Black and Red.

In terms of design, the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets a retro sport look and features a round headlamp, rear-view mirrors, wire-spoke wheels and wide rear fender. The new ADV crossover’s seating setup remains largely similar to Himalayan and comes with similar a stepped-up single-piece seat, fuel tank design, wide handlebar and exhaust canister.

The new ADV Scram sports 411cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor, same as in Himalayan, that produces 24.3hp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm at 4,250rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is also lighter in weight when compared to Himalayan as It does not get Himalayan’s signature frame.

In terms of suspension, the bike gets telescopic forks at the front and linkage suspension at the rear. ADV Scram 411’s braking tasks are handled by disc brakes at both ends and also features dual-channel ABS as standard.

The bike has 19-inch and 17-inch wheels at front and rear, respectively, and gets dual-purpose tyres. The Royal Enfield Himalayan in comparison has a 21-inch front wheel. The Scram 411 instrument console looks similar to Meteor 350’s, but sports a different colour scheme. The company also offers a tripper navigation screen as an extra option.