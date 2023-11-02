Rs 10,000 deposit for keeping pet in flat: Bengaluru RWA's new rule angers residents

A new rule by an apartment complex in Bengaluru has left pet parents shocked. Ittina Mahavir, an apartment complex in Electronics City which has nearly 1,000 flats, is set to enforce a stern rule under which every pet parent reportedly has to pay a refundable registration fee of Rs 10,000.

The complex has about 100 residents owning pets and many of them are upset over the new rule, according to a report in Times of India. As per the report, the deposit will be used to refund treatment cost to victims in case of dog-bite related incidents or failure to keep the premises clean.

Pet owners are required to pay Rs 10,000 before November 15 under the new rule by registering with a forum that has been floated. A resident told the publication that failure to comply with the said rule will attract a fine of Rs 100 per day from November 16.

Defending the rule, Ittina Mahavir Residential Apartment Owners' Association (IMRAOA) office-bearer Abhishek said that it is "resident friendly". He said the rules were put in place in 2016 post consultation with lawyers.

The registration fee is refundable and the association has returned the amount when residents vacate flats or get rid of pets, he told TOI. He said that it is important to think of victims in case a dog attacks.

The office-bearer further noted that pet owners don't bear the cost of the victim's medical expenses, and therefore the deposit made by them will be used in these circumstances. "We rarely impose penalties in cases like pet dirtying the place".

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) joint director (animal husbandry) KP Ravikumar, stated that such collection is illegal. He stated that government hospitals, including BBMP-affiliated health facilities give free treatment for dog bites and even a compensation of Rs 2,000 to the victim in case of stray-dog attacks.

"When such is the case, how can an RWA collect Rs 10,000 and impose penalties for owning and maintaining a pet?," Ravikumar asked.

