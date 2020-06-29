'Rs 3,850 in May, Rs 36,000 in June: Unusual hike in electricity bill shocks celebs, Mumbai residents

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, and several others have expressed shock after receiving electricity bills of June, which they say are unusually high.

Taapsee Pannu shared her electricity bill on Twitter and wrote, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill".

Tagging Adani Electricity, she also asked, "What kind of power are you charging us for?".

According to Taapsee's post, the actress' electricity dues were Rs 4,390 in April; in May Rs 3,850, and in June Rs 36,000.

Taapsee also posted another image of the electricity bill of an apartment where no one stays. She wrote, "And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it's only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality".

"Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct." said an AEML spokesperson said on Pannu's high bill complaint.

Actress Renuka Shahane also took to Twitter and questioned how her electricity bill had risen from Rs 5,510 in May to Rs 29,000 in June.

Renuka tweeted, "Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=?".

Soth Indian actress Karthika Nair shared the same problem on Twitter. She wrote, "So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in Mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars".

Not just celebrities, Mumbaikers also took their grievances to Twitter. People expressed anger against MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company), Tata Power and Adani Electricity, alleging that the power discoms have sent unusually high power bills with inaccurate meter readings.

A user named Sweety Walia tweeted, "Mumbai's electricity Bills have spun out of control

@TataPower a bill of 40000 for the month of June. Everything all right with Mumbai's Electricity Distribution Companies?".

Another user posted a picture of his June electricity bill of Rs 21,500. The user questioned, "Electricity bill for a month in Mumbai is Rs 21,500. How can a family of 5 members use so much electricity".

A user who posted a screenshot of his power bill said his average monthly used to be between Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000. However, in June, his bill was Rs 27,860.

"We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on lower side being an average of preceding three months i.e. Dec, Jan & Feb, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of Apr, May & June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH). Now the consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits. The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per MERC guidelines," said AEML spokesperson.