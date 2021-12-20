Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Salman Khan announced the comeback of Bajrangi Bhaijaan as he attended the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will again be written by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Salman Khan in the title role with Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Mehta in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 17, 2015.

In the film, Salman Khan plays a simple man who is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He meets a speech-impaired girl, Munni (Harshali), who is from Pakistan and accidentally gets lost in India.

Khan attended the RRR event to show support to the team. RRR is produced on a massive budget by DVV Danayya under the production house DVV Entertainment. RRR's budget stands at Rs 450 crore and is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The film will release in over 1,000 screens across the globe. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani. The film has music composed by MM Keeravani, editing by A Sreekar Prasad and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar.