Satish Kaushik death: Packets of 'objectionable medicine' found at farmhouse

Delhi Police recovered "objectionable medicine" packets at the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik fell sick after playing Holi and eventually passed away while being rushed to the hospital. Vikas Malu, a friend of Satish Kaushik, owns the farmhouse.

Authorities are currently attempting to determine who the medications were intended for. After an inquiry, it will be evident if Satish Kaushik was involved, as per reports. The police have also learned that Vikas Malu was accused of an old rape case. They are attempting to determine the date and location of the case's registration.

In addition, a list of the 10 to 12 visitors to the farmhouse on the day of Holi is also being compiled. Police officials claim that the postmortem report has nothing unusual in it. It was only described as a heart attack by doctors. Only after the thorough postmortem report is completed, we will be able to determine what was there in the rest of his body. According to the police, the viscera sample has been preserved for additional investigation.

Police had no information before Kaushik was taken to the hospital. Only after Kaushik died, even before entering Fortis Hospital, the police was informed by the hospital authorities.

As Kaushik had gone from Delhi, the Delhi Police determined that the Medical Board at Deen Dayal Hospital in Harinagar would do his postmortem. The police have begun looking into this subject from several perspectives. It is anticipated that the cause of death will be identified soon.

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana, passed away due to a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. His remains were brought back to Mumbai on March 9 afternoon, following which his funeral was held in the evening.